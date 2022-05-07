EPL: Ronaldo fires blanks as Man Utd thrashed by Brighton, Chelsea held by Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Manchester United on Saturday as they suffered a heavy defeat against Brighton in the Premier League.

Ronaldo played throughout the encounter but failed to score for his team, as goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Gross and Leandro Trossard sealed victory for Brighton.

The Red Devils, who are chasing a spot in continental football next season, were thrashed 4-0 by their hosts to lower their chances in the chase.

It will be only the fifth time in 30 years that the Red Devils will not play in the Champions League – and they could even miss out on the Europa League and drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

Read Also: Ronaldo thanks Anfield crowd for ‘respect’ shown after death of baby boy

Earlier in the day, Chelsea’s top-four hopes suffered a little setback after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Romelu Lukaku had bagged a brace, scoring in the 56th and 58th minutes to put the Blues in control, but two late goals won a point for Wolves.

Substitute Francisco Trincao pulled one back for Wolves with a spectacular effort 11 minutes from time before Conor Coady headed in to level seven minutes into added time.

In other Premier League games, Crystal Palace sealed a 1-0 win over Watford, Brentford thrashed Southampton 3-0 while Aston Villa defeated Burnley 3-1.

