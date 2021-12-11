EPL: Ronaldo fires Man Utd past Norwich; Liverpool, Chelsea seal wins

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Manchester United as they defeat Norwich 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The narrow victory over the bottom club maintains Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start as interim manager of United.

After running goalless for 75 minutes, Ronaldo netted a penalty as he was hauled down by Max Aarons on the edge of the six-yard box.

The Portuguese became the third player to score under three different Manchester United managers in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27

Earlier on Saturday, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City also clinched victories.

More to follow…

