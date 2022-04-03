Sports
EPL: Spurs into top four after thrashing Newcastle, Iwobi’s Everton lose at West Ham
Tottenham Hotspur are into the top four of the Premier League after coming from behind to thrash Newcastle United at home on Sunday.
The Antonio Conte side leaped above Arsenal on goal difference, but the Gunners have two games in hand including Monday’s game at Crystal Palace.
New a opened scoring when defender Fabian Schar curled in a free-kick on 39 minutes but Spurs responded at the stroke of halftime theough Ben Davies’ glancing header.
In the second half, the hosts ran riots, with Matt Doherty, Son Heung-Min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn all scoring to bag a 5-1 victory.
Read Also: EPL: Iheanacho scores as Leicester hold Man Utd, Chelsea beaten, Man City reclaim top spot
Earlier on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action all through tor Everton in their loss to West Ham in London.
West Ham moved up to sixth in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over 10-man Everton, a result that keeps the Toffees in relegation trouble.
Aaron Cresswell scored a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring for the hosts, before Mason Holgate’s well-controlled half-volley made it 1-1.
Five minutes after the equaliser, Michail Antonio burst clear of the Everton defence and his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Pickford but the rebound fell to Jarrod Bowen, who scored the winner for the hosts.
Everton are without an away league win since 28 August. They are 17th in the Premier League, three points clear of 18th-placed Watford.
