EPL: Spurs lose to Chelsea in racism-marred derby; Man Utd stunned at Watford

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-0 at home by Chelsea in a racism-marred encounter in the Premier League clash on Sunday.

In a game that saw Chelsea manager Frank Lampard go against his former boss and mentor, Jose Mourinho, the Blues emerged winners over 10-man Spurs.

During the match, an address made over the public address system warned severally “racist behaviour is interfering with the game,” with the centre referee stopping the game more than once in the second half.

A brace by Willian helped seal the victory and Chelsea sit fourth on the Premier League table.

Earlier on Sunday, Manchester United were stunned by relegation threatened Watford as they fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Super Eagles forward, Isaac Success played as a substitute, coming on in the 87th minute.

The win for Watford was only their second victory this season and their first at home.

“We needed that very badly because it would have been difficult to go beyond Christmas without a win,” new Watford boss Nigel Pearson said after the game.

“I thought we did some good things, deserved to win the game and there is more to come,” he added.

