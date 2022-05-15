EPL: Spurs move above Arsenal into fourth with win against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur have moved into fourth spot in the Premier League after they defeated a stubborn Burnley side in London on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs are in the race for a Champions League spot next season, and are currently two points above fifth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Tottenham sealed a 1-0 win over Burnley, thanks to a first-half penalty converted by England forward, Harry Kane to secure all three points fromt the encounter.

Spurs will stay above Arsenal going into the final day of the season unless the Gunners defeat Newcastle at St James’ Park in their next match on Monday evening.

For Burnley, their survival hangs in the balance, as they stay 17th following the defeat.

They could fall into the relegation zone later on Sunday if Leeds beat Brighton.

