EPL: Spurs sign Vinicius on loan, Leicester sign Fofana as Brewster joins Sheff Utd | Ripples Nigeria

Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Benfica.

The loan deal, according to Benfica, is for £2.7m and includes an option for Spurs to make the transfer permanent for £40.83m.

25-year-old Vinicius scored 24 goals last season and was the joint top scorer in the Primeira Liga with 18 goals.

Spurs were not the only Premier League side to get new players on Friday, as Sheffield United and Leicester City also signed players – on permanent deals.

Read Also: Five goals in three games earn Onuachu player of the month title in Belgium

Leicester signed defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne on a five-year-contract.

The 19-year-old, who made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 outfit in May 2019, joined the Foxes for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Rhian Brewster from Liverpool made a switch to Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old joined the Blades on a five-year contract for a club-record deal worth £23.5m.

Join the conversation

Opinions