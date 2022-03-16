EPL title race toughens as Liverpool beat Arsenal to close gap on Man City

The English Premier League title race has just gotten toughened up after Liverpool closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to just one point.

The Reds battled against a stubborn Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and successfully secured a 2-0 victory against their hosts.

After a goalless first half, Diogo Jota opened the scoring on 54 minutes before substitute Roberto Firmino sealed the win on 62 minutes for the Jurgen Klopp side.

Read Also: Wasteful Man City drop points after goalless draw at Palace

With 29 matches already played by the top two club, only one point separates them. Both sides will lock horns on 10 April in a mouthwatering top-of-table clash at Etihad Stadium.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur put up a fine performance to secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton, with Romero deflecting in Kulusevski’s shot before Harry Kane also scored.

Spurs boosted their European hopes with the win as they are now just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, and two behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now