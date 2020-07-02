EPL Top-Four: Leicester need to get back to winning ways —Iheanacho

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has called on his teammates to do better than they currently are, as the English Premier League season is coming to an end.

The Nigeria international, who played as a substitute on Wednesday, scored a goal for his side, but it was not enough to earn them a point in their 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park.

The Foxes have played three Premier League games since the return of football in England following a long break since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Picking only two points from those three games have dented Leicester’s hopes of finishing in top four, as it has opened the gap for Manchester United and Wolves to take their chances.

“It’s absolutely a tough one [to take],” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“We need to do more. It’s not good enough from us.

“We just need to get back and work on training. We got a goal back and we got a couple of chances, but unfortunately, we lost.

“We need to do more and get back to winning ways. In the next game, we need to fight and get the three points.

“We did a bit more in the second half, but we need to do more if we [want] to compete. We have six games left, so we need to compete.

“We need to get our mentality right, to fight until the end,” added Iheanacho.

Leicester are yet to win a game since the resumption of the sport, as they also crashed out of the FA Cup after defeat to Chelsea in the quarterfinals last weekend.

