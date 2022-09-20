Equatorial Guinea abolishes death penalty

The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has signed into law a new penal code abolishing the death penalty.

The tiny oil-rich Central African country has been under immense international pressure to abolish the death penalty and do away with the toga of the world’s most authoritarian nation.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, Mbasogo said the death penalty has been totally removed.

The country’s Vice President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, also confirmed on Twitter that capital punishment has been scrapped in the country.

READ ALSO: 20 killed, 600 injured as multiple explosions hit Equatorial Guinea military camp

He wrote: “I am writing in capitals to seal this unique moment: ‘EQUATORIAL GUINEA HAS ABOLISHED THE DEATH PENALTY.”

The removal of death penalty from the country’s penal code will come into force in 90 days following its publication in the official state journal, subject to approval by parliament.

The last official execution in the country of 1.4 million was carried out in 2014, according to Amnesty International.

But international Non-Governmental Organisations and the United Nations have regularly accused the government of forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and torture.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now