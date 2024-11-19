Equities market continues strong rally with N136bn profit

Investors in the Nigerian equities market sustained its positive run with a profit of N136 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like UNILEVER, WAPCO and SCOA amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N59.367 trillion from N59.231 trillion recorded by the bourse on Monday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 97,972.33 from 97,747.27 recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 35 stocks advanced and 23 stocks declined, while 62 stocks remained unchanged in 9,187 deals.

UNILEVER, WAPCO and SCOA led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.94% growth each in share prices to close at N26.95, N50.60, and N1.88 from the previous N24.50, N46.00 and N1.71 per share.

PZ, BERGER, and HONYFLOUR led other price decliners with 9.82%, 7.71%, and 4.85% decline each in share prices to close at N22.50, N17.35, and N4.12 from the previous N24.95, N18.80 and N4.33 per share.

On the volume index, ACCESSCORP led trading with 37 million shares in 516 deals followed by JAPAULGOLD which traded 26 million shares in 265 deals.

CHAMS traded 23 million shares in 106 deals.

On the value index, ACCESSCORP topped as the securities traded stock worth N910 million in 516 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N753 million in 275 deals.

ARADEL traded shares valued at N606 million in 281 deals.

