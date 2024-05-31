Business
Equities market on a roll as investors rake in N259bn profit
For the fourth consecutive day this week, the Nigerian equities continued its positive momentum on Thursday, May 30, 2024 as investors raked in a profit of N259bn at the end of trading activities.
This follows an increase in the share price of stocks like Seplat, INTENEGINS and Eterna amongst others.
Similarly, the NGX-All-Share Index ASI increased to 99,276.03 from 98,818.04 at the close of the previous trading day.
After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N56.158 trillion from N55.899 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.
The market breadth was positive as 32 stocks advanced, 12 stocks declined, while 73 stocks remained unchanged in 7,990 deals.
READ ALSO:NGX: Stock market recovery short-lived as investors lose N199bn
Seplat, INTENEGINS and Eterna led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.87% growth each to close at N3,410.00, N1.54, and N12.25 from their previous prices of N3,100.00, N1.40, and N11.15 respectively.
On the flip side, Cornerstone, International Breweries and Prestige led other price decliners as they shed 8.81%, 8.75% and 8.47% each to close at N1.76, N3.65 and N0.54 from the initial prices of N1.93, N4.00 and N0.59% respectively.
On the volume index, ACCESSCORP traded 51.777 million units of its shares in 754 deals, valued at N890mn followed by ZENITHBANK which traded 39.227 million units of its shares in 509 deals, valued at N1.306bn and UNIVINSURE which traded 21.187 million units of its shares in 56 deals, valued at N727mn.
On the value index, ZENITHBANK recorded the highest value for the day trading stocks worth N1.306bn in 509 deals followed by ACCESSCORP which traded equities worth N890mn in 754 deals and SEPLAT which traded stocks worth N602mn in 67 deals.
By; Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...