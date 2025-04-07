Equities market opens week with massive ₦658bn loss as stocks tumble

The Nigerian equities market kicked off the week with a massive loss as investors lost N658 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian Xchange Group (NGX) on Monday, April 7, 2025.

This follows a dip in the share prices of stocks like OANDO, RTBRISCOE, and CORNERST amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to ₦65.488 trillion from ₦66.147 trillion which the bourse recorded on Friday, April 4, 2025.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 104,216.87 points from 105,511.89 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was negative as 9 stocks advanced and 50 stocks declined, while 61 stocks remained unchanged in 15,690 deals.

VFDGROUP, TOTAL, and GUINEAINS led other gainers with 10%, 9.61%, and 9.52% growth each in prices to close at N62.70, N745.00 and N0.69 from the previous N57.00, N679.70 and N0.63 per share.

OANDO, RTBRISCOE, and CORNERST led other price decliners with 10% decline each in share prices to close at N37.80, N2.16 and N2.97 from the previous N42.00, N2.40 and N3.30 per share.

On the volume index, FCMB led trading with 65 million shares in 478 deals followed by FIDELITYBK which traded 42 million shares in 697 deals.

GTCO traded 34 million shares in 1, 075 deals.

On the value index, GTCO topped as the security traded stock worth N2.3 billion in 1,075 deals followed by ZENITHBANK which traded equities worth N1.4 billion in 1, 120 deals.

ARADEL traded shares valued at N944 million in 509 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

