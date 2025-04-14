Equities market opens week with N21bn loss for investors

The Nigerian stock market began the new trading week on a bearish note, as investors lost N21 billion on the trading floor of the Nigerian Xchange Group (NGX) on Monday, April 14, 2025.

This follows a dip in the share prices of stocks like INTENEGINS, CONHALLPLC, and JAPAULGOLD amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization decreased to ₦65.685 trillion from ₦65.707 trillion which the bourse recorded on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 104,529.62 points from 104,563.34 points which were recorded the previous trading day.

The market breadth was positive as 27 stocks advanced and 24 stocks declined, while 72 stocks remained unchanged in 14,583 deals.

ABBEYBDS, UPDC and GUINEAINS led other gainers with 9.95%, 9.82%, and 9.52% growth each in prices to close at N6.74, N3.13 and N0.69 from the previous N6.13, N2.85 and N0.63 per share.

INTENEGINS, CONHALLPLC, and JAPAULGOLD led other price decliners with 9.76%, 8.33% and 7.46% decline each in share prices to close at N1.48, N2.75 and N1.86 from the previous N1.64, N3.00 and N2.01 per share.

On the volume index, ACCESSCORP led trading with 55 million shares in 920 deals followed by ZENITHBANK which traded 55 million shares in 1,090 deals.

FIDELITYBK traded 39 million shares in 632 deals.

On the value index, ZENITHBANK topped as the top traded stock worth N2.7 billion in 1,090 deals followed by GTCO which traded equities worth N2.1 billion in 1,015 deals.

ACCESSCORP traded shares valued at N1.1 billion in 920 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

