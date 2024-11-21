Equities market slumps with N142bn loss for investors

Investors in the Nigerian Equities Market lost N142 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed a dip in the share prices of stocks like WAPIC, UPL, and SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization crashed to N59.3 trillion from N59.5 trillion recorded by the bourse on Wednesday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) decreased to 97,992.55 from 98,227.50 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 33 stocks advanced and 24 stocks declined, while 66 stocks remained unchanged in 10,659 deals.

AUSTINLAZ, EUNISELL and HM CALL led other gainers with 10%, 9.98% and 9.95% growth each in share prices to close at N2.42, N17.52, and N4.64 from the previous N2.20, N15.93 and N4.22 per share.

WAPIC, UPL, and SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE led other price decliners with 9,82%, 9.09%, and 8.96% decline each in share prices to close at N1.01, N3.50, and N0.61 from the previous N1.12, N3.85 and N0.67 per share.

On the volume index, FBNH led trading with 51 million shares in 263 deals followed by TANTALIZER which traded 48 million shares in 207 deals.

WAPCO traded 39 million shares in 1,121 deals.

On the value index, WAPCO traded stocks worth N2.3 billion in 1, 121 deals followed by FBNH which traded equities worth N1.3 billion in 263 deals.

ZENITH BANK traded shares valued at N997 million in 402 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

