Equities market sustains bullish run with N166bn profit for investors

Investors in the Nigerian equities market continued their positive run with a profit of N166 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed a surge in the share prices of stocks like AUSTINLAZ, TANTALIZER and WAPCO amongst others on the trading floor.

After five hours of trading at the capital market, the equity capitalization increased to N59.3 trillion from N59.2 trillion recorded by the bourse on Tuesday.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 98,227.50 from 97,972.33 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth was positive as 38 stocks advanced and 26 stocks declined, while 57 stocks remained unchanged at 10,026 deals.

AUSTINLAZ, TANTALIZER and WAPCO led other gainers with 10%, 10% and 9.98% growth each in share prices to close at N2.20, N0.99, and N55.65 from the previous N2.00, N0.90 and N50.60 per share.

NNFM, RT BRISCOE, and MULTIVERSE led other price decliners with 10%, 10%%, and 9.43% decline each in share prices to close at N33.75, N2.61, and N7.95 from the previous N37.50, N2.90 and N7.95 per share.

On the volume index, HM CALL led trading with 39 million shares in 32 deals followed by ACCESS CORP which traded 2 million shares in 480 deals.

UBA traded 22 million shares in 608 deals.

On the value index, SEPLAT traded stocks worth N1.3 billion in 155 deals followed by WAPCO which traded equities worth N1 billion in 238 deals.

UBA traded shares valued at N752 million in 608 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

