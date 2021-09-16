Equity cap down by 0.14 percent as Nigeria’s capital market slips back to bearish territory

The Nigerian capital market slipped back to the bearish territory following the crash in the equity capitalization by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalization crashed from N20.303 trillion reported on Wednesday to N20.273 trillion today.

The All Share Index was also down by 57.03 basis points to close at 38,911.31 compared to 38,968.34 posted the previous day.

Investors reduced their participation in the capital market, trading 130.20 million shares valued at N1.42 billion in 2,962 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than 141.40 million shares worth N2.97 billion that exchanged hands in 3,079 deals on Wednesday.

Unity Bank led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.62 percent to move from N0.52kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price was up by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.50kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Cornerstone share price rose by 8.33 percent to move from N0.48kobo to N0.52kobo per share at the end of trading.

Chams share price gained 5 percent to end trading with N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price increased by 4.17 percent to move from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Eterna topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.44 percent from its share price to drop from N7.20kobo to N6.52kobo per share.

SCOA share price declined from N1.17kobo to N1.06 per share following a loss of 9.40 percent in its share price.

International Breweries lost N0.20kobo to end trading at N4.80kobo from N5 per share.

Honeywell share price declined from N4.07 to N3.91kobo per share after losing 3.93 percent in share price during trading.

Union Bank of Nigeria completed the list as its share price fell by 3 percent to end trading at N4.85kobo from N5 per share.

Access Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 24.77 million shares worth N230.25 million.

Universal Insurance shares were traded at a volume of 15.26 million and valued at N3.05 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 8.49 million shares traded at a cost of N200.66 million.

GTCO reported 6.75 million shares worth N182.78 million while Japaul Gold recorded over 5.98 million traded shares at a value of N2.99 million.

