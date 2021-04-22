Equity capitalization increases by N10bn as Cutix, PZ extend Nigeria’s stock market's bullish run | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Stock Exchange sustained its bullish run for third straight day on Thursday as equity capitalisation increased by N10 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

The equity capitalization increased from N20.46 trillion recorded on Wednesday to N20.47 trillion today.

The All Share Index also increased by 0.01 percent to close at 39,131.80 ASI.

This surpassed the 39,112.98 recorded during the previous trading day.

Investors traded 228.11 million shares worth N2.63 billion in 3,656 deals on Thursday.

The figure was lower than 234.68 million shares worth N1.61 billion traded in 3,650 deals on Wednesday.

Cutix led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.14kobo to move from N2 to N2.14kobo per share.

PZ gained N0.35kobo during trading and increased its share price from N5.05 to N5.40kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share price rose by 5 percent to end trading at N0.84kobo from N0.80kobo per share.

Courtville gained 4.35 percent in share price to move from N0.23kobo to N0.24kobo per share at the end of trading.

Oando share price increased by N0.12kobo to end trading with N3.15kobo from N3.03 per share.

Eko Corp. topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.60kobo during trading to drop from N6 to N5.40kobo per share.

Sunu Assurance share price declined from N0.66kobo to N0.60kobo per share following a loss of 9.09 percent in its share price.

Honeywell share price plunged by N0.12kobo percent to end trading at N1.30kobo from N1.42kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance share price declined from N0.25 to N0.23kobo per share after losing 8 percent in share price during trading.

Unity Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 6.78 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

GTBank was the most active stock as investors traded 37.28 million shares worth N1.16 billion.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 28.75 million and valued at N635.25 million.

First Bank was next with 22.31 million shares traded at a cost of N164.87 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 17.54 million shares worth N39.03 million while UBA recorded over 15.05 million traded shares at a value of N109.62 million.

