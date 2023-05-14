Equity roundup: Stock market investors part with N36.45 billion to trade 3.06 billion shares

Equity traders exchanged a total turnover of 3.602 billion shares in 27,801 deals, worth N36.451 billion, between Monday to Friday this week.

The stock market investors outdid the 2.973 billion shares, valued at N22.828 billion, that were exchanged in 23,765 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

The list was compiled based on the measure of volume, with the Financial Services Industry leading after recording 3.150 billion shares, valued at N27.484 billion, which were traded in 14,987 deals.

It was learnt that the Conglomerates Industry took the second spot with 99.394 million shares worth N219.455 million in 901 deals.

While the third position was occupied by the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 87.434 million shares worth N1.628 billion in 3,768 deals.

Top three equities

Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and FBN Holdings Plc ended last week’s trading as the top three equities by measure of volume.

They accounted for 2.167 billion shares worth N18.650 billion in 5,083 deals, contributing 60.17 per cent and 51.16 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

CWG stock gained N0.75kobo, ending the week with N2.07 per share, higher than the N1.32kobo it started with.

Ardova’s share rose to N26.40kobo per share, from N19.20kobo per share, gaining N7.20kobo.

Transcorp Plc saw its stock price rise by N0.65kobo, to end the week with N2.59kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N1.94kobo.

Multiverse’s share value grew to N4.12kobo per share, increasing by N1.02, from N3.10kobo.

Sovereign Trust’s share closed the week at N0.42kobo per share from N0.33kobo per share, appreciating by 27.27 per cent.

Top five losers of the week

C&I Leasing’s share lost N0.78kobo, to settle at N3.20kobo, below the N3.98kobo it opened the week with.

Access Holdings’ share lost N1.35kobo, to close at N9.90kobo per share, against the opening price of N11.25kobo per share.

Royal Exchange also reported a loss of 11.48 per cent, dropping the share to N0.54kobo per share, from N0.61kobo per share.

Sunu Assurances’ share dropped to N0.49kobo, losing 9.26 per cent, from the N0.54kobo per share it started trading with.

BUA Cement’s share fell from N97.85kobo to N90 per share, losing N7.85kobo within four days.

