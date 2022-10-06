‘Era of deceitful photographs has passed’, Sowore reacts to Tinubu’s London pics with grandchildren

The recent photographs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with his grandchildren in London has come under severe attacks, even as his African Action Congress (AAC) counterpart, Omoyele Sowore, said Nigerians would not be fooled any longer.

Sowore, in a tweet on Thursday, attacked the former Lagos State Governor over his absence from the country.

There were insinuations that Tinubu travelled to the United Kingdom for medical attention as Nigerians felt that he should be in the country for campaign activities ahead of 2023 elections.

Tinubu’s picture where he was pedaling a fitness bicycle in London had also generated heated concerns.

Sowore said the pictures were meant to sway Nigerians into voting for the ruling party which he described as a failure.

He also noted that Nigerians should no longer be governed by politicians relying on proof of life photos.

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari of scamming Nigerians in 2015 and 2019 elections.

He said: “The era of using photos to deceive and fleece unsuspecting citizens has passed! Thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari, who scammed these bogies, Nigerians can’t be fooled by these old antiquated gimmicks and antics by Bola Tinubu handlers. Nigerians won’t be governed by photographs anymore”.

