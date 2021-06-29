Erica, Laycon revisit old rivalry at BBNaija Reunion, refuse to bury hatchet

On Monday, June 28, Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner, Laycon revisited his feud with his friend-turned-enemy, Erica in the eighth episode of the ongoing Reunion show.

Both stars reflected on their time together in the house and what led to their animosity, however, they could not reach a common ground as both housemates have preferred to focus on their respective careers.

In retrospect, Erica and Laycon became acquainted in the early phases of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. They dubbed each other ‘besties’ becoming fans’ favourites courtesy of their instant connection and positive aura.

However, their friendship suffered a major blow after Erica became fond of another housemate, the billionaire heir, KiddWaya. At the time, Laycon began to develop affection for Erica; a situation that was significant in transitioning the complexion of the competition entirely.

Erica was eventually disqualified from the house after she threatened to ‘assault’ Laycon, an action that she has since claimed to have regretted.

Laycon eventually went on to win the Lockdown edition and releasing his debut studio album a month later.

At the Reunion show on Monday, Erica lambasted Laycon; stating that the Lockdown winner is not relevant to her and she will never believe whatever he utters.

She also dubbed Laycon a hypocrite.

Meanwhile, Laycon stated that he is primarily focused on his music career and ‘making numbers’.

