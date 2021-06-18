Sports
Eriksen leaves hospital after successful surgery following cardiac arrest
Denmark midfielder, Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital after an operation to fit in a heart-starting device was successful.
Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland last weekend.
The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was revived and had been under treatment for the past one week.
He visited the team on Friday and will now return home with his family.
“Thank you for the massive number of greetings,” Eriksen said in a statement.
“It has been incredible to see and feel.
“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.
“It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”
Denmark, who eventually lost 1-0 to Finland and also lost 2-1 to Belgium in their second game, play their final group B match against Russia on Monday.
