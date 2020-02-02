Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan kick against expanded US travel restriction

The governments of Eritrea, and Kyrgyzstan have both denounced the move by President Donald Trump of the United States of America to add both countries to its expanded travel ban list.

Reacting to the travel ban, Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed said on Saturday that the government saw the ban as a political move that would hurt the country’s relations with the US.

“We find this move unacceptable,” he told Reuters news agency by telephone. “We will, however, not expel the US ambassador,” Mohammed said.

In the same vein, the government of Kyrgyzstan on Saturday condemned the immigration restrictions by the US that will restrict travel to the US from the ex-Soviet country, complaining they were applied selectively and had damaged relations.

Trump’s move to add Nigeria and six other countries to its expanded travel ban list has been condemned by civil organisations in the United States of America.

Reacting to the expanded list, Immigrant advocates and rights groups on Friday slammed the expansion of President Trump’s controversial travel ban, saying it weaponises “immigration law to advance [the administration’s] xenophobic agenda”.

The rights groups decried Friday’s announcement, saying the “Trump administration continues to push white supremacist and exclusionary policies that discriminate on the basis of faith, national origin, and immigration status”.

