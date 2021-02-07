Graffiti
ESN: Biafran army or vigilante group?
Days before the dawn of Yuletide last year the fugitive leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had launched the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to protect the people of south-east and south-south regions from terrorists, bandits and armed Fulani herdsmen allegedly trooping in from the north and even elsewhere outside our borders. The formation of the security outfit was announced by a video online showing thousands of young men and women decked in paramilitary uniform inside a jungle.
Kanu called it a vigilante group out to protect Biafrans from marauding Fulani herdsmen attacks and kidnappings and banditry but the federal goverment viewed it differently describing ESN as a “Biafran Army” formed by the leader of a ‘terrorist’ separatist organization.
Days after the formation of the ESN the panicked federal security forces reportedly began combing the entire south-east forests by air to be able to locate where the Kanu ‘army’ were lodged with an ‘order from above’ for them to be dislodged or neutralized.
Reports online had it that the Nigerian Army under the recently-retired Gen. Tukur Buratai (now Ambassador-designate!) had deployed combat helicopters, gun trucks and soldiers to search some forests in the south-east states. The frantic search was fruitless as on one was arrested nor any camp inside the jungle located.
Last December Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), had advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to allow ordinary Nigerians to bear firearms to protect themselves. He had reportedly argued that the unprovoked attacks especially on villages by bandits would drastically reduce in the country if the communities were allowed to arm themselves with weapons to defend themselves. He spoke the minds of millions of oppressed Nigerians.
When ‘Amotekun’, the south-western regional security organization was launched last year it sparked national controversy. Like ‘Amotekun’ ESN had generated some controversy even in Igboland due to Nnamdi Kanu’s Biafran nationhood agitation. And his ferocious battle against the country he labelled a “zoo”.
Unlike ‘Amotekun’, however, ESN was not backed with any state legislative instrument thereby giving it a legal backing. Kanu must have seen the dire need to save a people terrorised or subjugated and he exploited the vaccum left by the foot-dragging attitude of the Governors of the region.
Now that the Governors have seen the extent to which Kanu is prepared to go in defense of the people noises are being made from Abakaliki to Owerri over the imminent emergence of Amotekun-like force for the south-east geopolitical zone. According to Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State they are in the decisive conclusive process of forming a regional security outfit.
Few weeks ago a war-like situation prevailed in Orlu town, Imo state, where the army and the ESN forces clashed violently. The soldiers drawn from the 34 Artillery Brigade in Obinze engaged the armed youths leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties. What led to the exchange of fire was not made public but it could be said to be the federal force’s continuing provocative acts that must have instigated the bloody conflict.
If the federal government had doubted the capacity of Kanu and his boys to bark and bite and fight then such doubts must have evaporated with the violent encounter. At a point it was alleged that the soldiers had to beat a hasty retreat having faced a resistance they never imagined or envisaged.
The uproar that greeted the unabated cases of killings, kidnappings, raping and plundering of farmlands by some marauders, nay Fulani herdsmen, led to the issuance of eviction orders and formation of vigilante groups to nip the development in many communities in the south-west and south-east in the bud. Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu seem to be operating on the same page on this.
In a nation where insecurity is as ‘good’ as hell, where the lives and properties of nationals are not guaranteed by the misruling class then the Igbohos and Kanus could be thrown up by circumstances permitting them to boast of love for their people. They may be seen as outlaws by the ruling elite but many of their people see them differently preferring them to the corrupt uncaring elite making their lives miserable.
Igboho and Kanu may be seen as liberators or heroes yet what makes their case essential to society is their public appeal. It takes guts to take on the currupt establishment, be it at the federal or state level, a decadent establishment enabling injustice, state terrorism and commission of atrocities. Under such circumstances those courageous enough like Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and Comrade Omoyele Sowore to stand up to be counted could well book a date with immortality.
In the yawning absence of state policing mechanism, something desirable and long advocated for, the generalized insecurity in the land could constitute an opportunity for the vigilante groups to locally organize themselves and bring security to bear in the hinterlands.
Is the ESN a vigilante group (as Kanu claimed) or a Biafran army as claimed by the Buhari regime? We believe the Eastern Security Network is a ‘child’ of necessity that resembles more of a vigilante organization than a Biafran army. Whenever the South-east Governors are done with their plan establishing the oriental force equivalent to ‘Amotekun’ then the Kanu-led ESN must be made to exist side-by-side with the government-sanctioned vigilante group.
The ESN, no matter what the government or anyone says, remains a timely strategic intervention towards securing lives and properties. Any attempt by the Igbo-speaking Governors or politicians of fortune to dismiss the ESN or seek to instigate a conflict among the forces would be counter-productive. It could boomerang leading to chaos or anarchy.
Nnamdi Kanu may not be a saviour (much like Igboho in Yorubaland) but his love for his ‘people’ and engagement for a better equitable society must not be taken for granted. Kanu is urbane, sophisticated and smart, so he must be treated with the respect he deserves.
AUTHOR: Ozodinukwe Okenwa…
Eviction orders here and there will make us refugees in our own country
It takes just a moment of indignation to destroy; to cast down and cast out. It is easier to destroy than to build. And what is broken sometimes cannot be put together again. Why are we at daggers drawn with one another? Why are we at each other’s throat? Why the hate-slinging? In the south, the drumbeats of war are pounding, and in the north, the cavalrymen are assembling. But nobody wins in this family feud.
No doubt, Nigeria is tottering on the precipice. This is perhaps one of the most precarious times in our democratic evolution since 1999. It is as if the emissaries of Hades are encamped in the country. Nobody wants to hear the other; everyone is yelling, seeking to drown out the obverse voice. But if we all at least take a pause and listen, we will see everyone is saying something that needs to be heard. No side – be it the north or the south – has made frail arguments on this freak of the time — eviction orders. Both sides have made well-founded points.
On Tuesday, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), spoke up in defence of Fulani herders. He asked the president to order “the immediate arrest and prosecution of persons who are attacking the Fulani and setting the country on a very dangerous path,” adding that: “The Fulani will not be ejected from any Nigerian community only on the basis of being Fulani or herding cattle within the limits of laws and regulations.”
On Wednesday, Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, condemned what he described as the “unlawful eviction” of citizens in the south, stating that every Nigerian reserves the right to choose where to reside. This is indisputable. No citizen should be made an alien in his own country. Crime has no ethnic face. The enemy are the bandits, and not all herders or the Fulani. The Fulani, themselves, are victims of the enterprise of these freebooters. We cannot win the fight against banditry and kidnapping when we colour the crime in the brushstrokes of ethnicity. Those pillaging towns and slaughtering citizens are not selective of their victims. Their only ethnicity is ransom, and their religion is violence.
BUT HOW DID WE GET HERE?
In January, Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, ordered herders to leave the state’s forest reserves. The order was not born out of detestation; it was due to the minatory performances of some criminal herdsmen in the state. Ondo had become the haunt of these devourers. The Olufon of Ifon, a first-class traditional ruler, was killed in the state by bandits. The wife of the chief of staff to the governor was kidnapped and released after ransom was paid. The daughter of Pa Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, was murdered on a road in the state. And there have been countless cases of kidnapping and murder linked to some herders in Ondo. So, Akeredolu’s ‘’eviction order’’ was a desperate reaction to a hopeless situation. If the federal government was alive to its responsibility of securing the country, that order would be needless.
But the eviction order issued to herders in Ondo’s forest reserves struck the tinderbox. It set off a ripple of eruptive hostilities against the Fulani. A jangling figure in Oyo, Sunday Igboho, assumed potentate authority, he asked all herders to leave Ibarapa local government area of Oyo, where there have been kidnappings and murders by some herdsmen.
Really, there is now a whiff of animus against the Fulani. There have been coordinate eviction orders to herders in Edo and Bayelsa states. Though the notices cannot stand constitutional interrogation, we must not forget we reached this minacious point because of government’s irresponsibility.
LEADERS OF THE SOUTH RESPOND TO THE NORTH
The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) did a riposte to the statement of the Northern Elders Forum. The group accused northern leaders of hypocrisy – of not speaking out against the criminal operations of some herdsmen in the south.
The southern forum said: “PANDEF implores the northern elders and their surrogates to get off the high-horse. And the sooner, the better, for the country, and all of us. Nigeria belongs to all of us, no section owns the country more than the other; we are equal stakeholders. Where was the Northern Elders Forum when arm-wielding herdsmen were killing, harassing innocent citizens, and raping women in their farms? Northern elders did not realise then that they were setting the country on a dangerous path. Meyitti Allah Cattle Rearers group has been arrogantly conducting themselves like ‘landlords’ of Nigeria, without any demonstration. It is now that southern governors have begun taking appropriate steps to safeguard lives and livelihoods of their people, that northern elders have found their voice in defence of the herdsmen.’’
Again, the leaders of both divides have made well-grounded points. It is true that northern leaders, particularly those speaking up now in the defence of their own, did not speak out against the criminality of some herders in the south. But it is wrong that the reaction to that hypocrisy should be the targeting of the Fulani. Two wrongs do not make a right.
At this point, we must deescalate the tension and tone down the caustic rhetoric; beat our swords into ploughshare, spears into pruning hooks, and embrace peace. We must learn to listen to one another. Eviction orders here and there will make us all refugees in our own country. If Nigeria burns, we all burn.
AUTHOR: Fredrick Nwabufo…
Nigeria needs a Nigerian president in 2023 – not Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba
Most of us agree that the unity of Nigeria is held by a tenuous thread, and that by the hands of the current administration old scars have been lacerated to bleed anger and hate. Sleeping dogs awakened and the flames of division stoked ever so tenaciously. Nigeria needs healing. 2023 should be for healing.
Nigeria needs a doctor. Yes, the country needs a carpenter. It also needs a builder and an architect. If we are all desirous of healing from nearly six years of hate-slinging, recriminations and animosity, why are we not having conversations around a ‘’healer president’’ in 2023 – a Nigerian president who will mend the broken and possibly put humpty-dumpty together again? Why are we having conversations on the primordial – ethnic origin and religion? Have we not suffered enough for our poor choices driven by atavistic proclivities?
While we are fixated on ethnic origin and religion as the primary basis for choosing the next president, we lose sight of the fundamental yardsticks of leadership – antecedents, competence, credentials, achievements, verifiable records, and tested abilities. Yes, there are people with these qualities in every ethnic group in Nigeria, but my concern is that these qualities are not emphasised in our electoral process and conversations. Rather the premium is on the ethnic and religious identity of who must be president.
We cannot rise as a country if we do not rise above our ethnic and religious biases. When we go to hospital, do we seek to determine the ethnic origin of the doctor before getting treatment? When we want to have our cars fixed, do we care if the mechanic is Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba? In these instances, we are much more concerned about getting expert solutions to our health and auto challenges. So, why are we fixated on ethnic origin and religion when it comes to the office of the president – a leadership position that can make or ruin our lives and future?
Just as we would not want to compromise our health by seeking ethnicity instead of competence in getting treated, we should not compromise our future by accentuating ethnicity and religion instead of competence, antecedents, and proven records for leadership positions. When the combustible emulsion of ethnicity and religion becomes the benchmark for leadership, then failure is certain. We will fail as a country again and again if we continue on this primrose path.
Why leadership has always failed in Nigeria is largely because of a jaundiced followership. Yes, the overarching aim of selecting or electing people into political office by the archetypal Nigerian is for the pursuit of individual, sectional and religious interest. It is the reason, the Igbo want their man in the seat of power; it is the reason the Yoruba want their person there and it is also the reason the Hausa and the Fulani want their own there. It is not about Nigeria or all Nigerians.
Again, as the general intent for selecting leaders is to fulfil prejudiced interest — there is nothing about the collective or the whole — nepotism reigns. The leadership agenda is skewed in favour of a group or section of the country — an insular way of looking at leadership — and why unity remains a holy grail here. As a matter of fact, this is why leaders are predisposed to promoting sectional interest – because those who elected them did so on the basis of their ethnic origin and religion, and not on the content of their character or the weight of their records, competence level and antecedents.
What we give is what we get. We elect leaders based on their ethnic and religious backgrounds; we get nepotism, favouritism, and state bigotry. As I often say, ‘’turn-by-turn presidency’’ (on the basis of ethnic origin alone) will only yield us ‘’turn-by-turn’’ misery. Really, we will keep chasing the will-o-the-wisp of progress if we persist on this path.
To get it right, we must get down to brass tacks. Again, why does leadership fail in Nigeria? Because the process of political projection is tainted by ethnic and religious prejudices. So, for a change, we must begin to emphasise the basics of leadership and we must have conversations around these themes. We must begin a process of social mobilisation — galvanising consciences on the Nigerian cause and creating the mood for the right electoral projections in our participatory democracy. We need a wholesale shift in our outlook.
The conversation should be on the ‘’Nigerian president’’ in 2023, a leader who is not defined by his ethnic and religious bearing; a healer, unifier, commander-in-chief and consoler-in-chief. Nigeria needs healing. Like the US under Joe Biden – after a very divisive rule by Donald Trump – Nigeria needs a president who will openly declare in words and in deeds – ‘’I am for every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic origin, religion or political affiliation’’.
I believe we can do better.
AUTHOR: Fredrick Nwabufo…
Buhari and the new service chiefs
Many Nigerians were understandably shocked, surprised, if not alarmed last week, when they suddenly heard the news that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari had finally decided to relieve the service chiefs appointed in 2015 of their appointments. The popular response was couched in such phrases as “oh… at last… finally”, “better late than never” – general expressions of relief about a security team that many Nigerians concluded could not deliver on the President’s promise to make Nigeria a safer and better place for all or at best, tackle the menace of insurgency, terrorism and banditry. The Service Chiefs led by General Abayomi Olonisakin (Chief of Defence Staff) – Lt. General Tukur Ibrahim as Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar were generally considered inefficient and incompetent by many Nigerians. This has to be put in context.
When President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015, and during the Presidential elections that preceded his emergence, his managers sold him to the Nigerian electorate as a man who would put an end to Nigeria’s security woes especially in the North Eastern corridor where the Boko Haram and the Islamic State held sway. Buhari had been an Army General, a civil war veteran, a soldier. He talked about fighting corruption and fixing the economy, but his unique and strongest selling point was the proposition that he would address the country’s security challenges. Even his most ardent critics had great expectations in that regard. He appointed Olonisakin and co. and gave them the assignment of stamping out terrorism and insurgency. But this would soon turn out to be a major source of frustration for Nigerians. Rather than abate, insecurity worsened.
It became cancerous. Every measure that was introduced only brought more problems, and the cancer of terrorism assumed new forms, mestasizing, mutating like corona virus, from terrorism to banditry, worsening insurgency, kidnapping, communal strife, and open madness on the part of criminals who were determined to sabotage the country. The government and the service chiefs adopted the strategy of telling Nigerians that the Boko Haram had been “technically defeated”. Later, the narrative was that they had been “degraded” or “decimated”. This was sustained by unending public perception management schemes that amounted to nothing more than motion without movement, empty rhetoric and the overt politicization of military strategy. More military operations were launched in the last five years than at any other time in Nigerian history, including the Nigerian civil war: These include Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Crocodile Smile I and II, Operation Python Dance I and II, Operation Sharan Daji, Operation Harbin Kunama I and II, Operation Dokaji, Operation Egwu Eke, Operation Karamin Goro, Operation Ayem Akpatuma, Operation Last Hold, Operation Ugwu Eke, I – III, Operation Cat Race, Operation Positive Identification, Operation Atilogwu, Operation Rattle Snake, Operation Ruwan Wuta I- III… In all, there were over 40 such Operations under the watch of General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin and his team. Whoever was in charge of the naming of the Operations enjoyed himself so much, there was nearly no animal in the forest that he didn’t blackmail as part of the government’s attempt to find a solution to the crisis of insurgency in the country. I must say this though: they cleverly managed to avoid naming an Operation after the Tortoise! The Nigerian military even set up what it called “Super Camps”. The truth is that there was nothing “Super” about those camps.
Nigerians saw through it all. They saw images of killings and insecurity, and waste and wanton destruction. They saw Governors like Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State openly challenging the Nigerian Army for adding to the people’s woes. In the Middle Belt, the Governors cried out for help. In other parts of the country, herdsmen wreaked havoc as they destroyed farms, lives and livelihoods. In the South East, the Nigerian Army was labelled an army of terrorists. Within the military itself, the stories were sordid. In the course of five years, many soldiers deserted the war-front. In one famous case, a soldier said he was tired of service and he would rather go and take up a traditional rulership position! At the war front, soldiers reportedly fled in the face of superior Boko Haram fire-power. Generals complained about the realization that terrorists fighting the Nigerian state had better equipment and appeared more motivated than Nigerian troops. The rank and file recorded videos in which they abused their Commanders and Generals. In another notable video, a General was recorded complaining about the weakness of the Nigerian Army. Nobody is even sure how many soldiers Nigeria has.
For five years, the same Nigerian military that had issues at the battle-front, was very vocal on social media. At a point, I was tempted to think that the Nigerian military was more of a social media army rather than a critical force on the battle-field. You only needed to make a critical comment and their trolls would descend on you, with lies and blackmail. As a form of military strategy, that was a terrible demonstration of sloppiness and I hope the first thing that the new Army Chiefs would do is to get rid of the loafers in charge of military communications who have reduced anti-insurgency operations to Twitter tittle-tattle. The Nigerian Army’s comeuppance came with the #EndSARS protest of October 2020, and the abduction of the Kankara Boys. Before then, Nigerians, stupefied, overwhelmed, and bewildered, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to change his security team. From the groundnut seller by the roadside, to leaders of socio-political and cultural groups, and the two Houses of the National Assembly, Nigerians demanded that the security chiefs should be sacked. The people wanted new ideas. They talked about a new security architecture – in fact that phrase became a cliché as every Nigerian became a security sector bricklayer. It was up to the President to listen and act. He alone has the power to hire and fire. The Constitution gives him broad powers to choose his own team as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Now and then, the President would invite the Security Chiefs and give them “marching orders”. Now and then, the Presidency assured Nigerians of the determination of the government to put an end to terrorism and impunity. The statements were so frequent, so formulaic, the people no longer thought anything of them. I have been accused of putting in place a Rapid Response, automatic answer Robot in the Presidency when I led the Presidency’s Communications team. My critics say so. I plead not guilty.
And so, in the statement announcing the exit of General Olonisakin as Chief of Defence Staff along with other Service Chiefs, we were told that the President had accepted their offer of resignation and retirement. Truth is they were fired. Sacked! As recently as November 2020, the President had expressed confidence in their abilities. For 5 years, he kept them beyond their retirement, exit date. And he didn’t disgrace them out of office though. He talked about their “overwhelming achievements”. “Overwhelming” is a two-sided word. It can be positive or negative. Was the President “overwhelmed” by the performance of the service chiefs in a positive sense? Were the people of Nigeria, overwhelmed by their under-performance? We have it on record that during the handing-over ceremonies last week, former Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin said that under his watch, the Nigerian military rescued 20 out of 26 Local Governments that had been taken over by the Boko Haram. The then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai was also quoted as saying he transformed military operations and improved professionalism in the military. I think the former Service Chiefs are in a hurry to assess themselves and control the narrative. They should relax. They should learn to enjoy their retirement. They have been to the war-front and back. Many who started the journey with them died at the battle-field, but they got to the very top and have been pulled out of service alive. They are going home in one piece. Not every soldier enjoys such grace. Concerning their performance, they should leave that to us, the Nigerian people, history and posterity to judge.
They have the option of writing their memoirs, of course, when public service rules permit, and they can tell us all the stories on earth, including that undisclosed story about how Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai was almost sacked by President Olusegun Obasanjo 21 years ago, when he was just a Major in the Army. Buratai made it to the very top, spent 40 years in the Army, but as he handed over the flag to his successor – Major Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the true irony of the moment was lost on him. He talked about Obasanjo. He missed the irony of the moment. In 2017, he had also tried to push Major General Ibrahim Attahiru out of the Nigerian Army. The guy survived. He took the flag from him. How truly ironic!
But it is not enough to move the flag from one pair of hands to another. Nigerians have very strong expectations. They expect that the change of personnel will bring new dynamism and better results. There is now a new team in place: Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor as Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru as Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo as Chief of Navy Staff, and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao as Chief of Air Staff. I am told that some rigour went into the selection of this new team. Okay. I am also told they are tested hands within the system. We can all see that. They are also friends who may not have any problem working together. I hope so. When they met with the President last week, Lucky Irabor was reported as having said that he and his team are determined to “add value”.
And as it happened, on Sunday, January 31, Irabor and his team went on a visit to Borno State and they engaged with stakeholder-communities. Irabor must have been watching Western movies, and what it means to “hit the ground running”. Good James Bond move! Except that in this matter, Nigerians are not looking for actors and movie addicts. They want action and real performance. This is an important assignment and I assume we do not need to give Irabor and co a tutorial on the politics of power seeing that they have paid their own dues in their chosen line of work. President Buhari says they must pay attention to the welfare of the rank and file. We have seen videos of Navy and Army rank and file celebrating the exit of former Service Chiefs. Those videos may have been isolated, sponsored, video-shopped attempts at blackmail. But the new Service Chiefs must be attentive to their environment. They cannot make any difference if they are leading a demoralized, trigger-happy, undisciplined and unprofessional military that is likely to take to its heels in the face of Boko Haram only to escape to the nearest pepper-soup joint or short-time joint! Nigeria deserves a disciplined military, that is well-motivated, well equipped and energized to deliver on its constitutional mandate.
The public perception of the Nigerian Army has been created by the Army itself: Do you expect anyone to respect soldiers who discredit their own institution? Soldiers who lie openly to the people? Generals who run away from the war-front? Military commands that spend more time on twitter, wasting resources on mentally challenged trolls, fighting ghost enemies? Major-General Irabor needs to change the orientation of the Nigerian Army. We also need to know the actual capability of the Nigerian military? If we were to put up a fighting machine tomorrow to confront any form of external aggression, do we have the wherewithal? Irabor and his team must start with a very honest audit.
The military must also withdraw from police work. This was a shameful legacy from the recent past. It got so bad Nigerian soldiers joined the police at checkpoints to extort money and oppress citizens, especially vulnerable women. If the Nigerian Police is weak, and yes it is, the Nigerian government must address that challenge and make the institution more credible and useful. For General Irabor and his team, there is also the unresolved matter of the military’s refusal to appear henceforth before the judicial panel of inquiry on the #EndSARS protests in Lagos. Justice Doris Okuwobi, Chairperson of the panel, has given the Nigerian Army a new date of February 27 to respond to already served summons. Maj. Gen. Irabor should look into that and make it clear that the Nigerian military is not above the laws of Nigeria! Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari has one more Service Chief to appoint: the Inspector General of Police as the incumbent IGP Muhammed Adamu ended his tenure on Monday, February 1. He must choose wisely. We wait. We watch.
AUTHOR: Reuben Abati…
