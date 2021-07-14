News
ESN kills two soldiers after gun battle with troops
Two soldiers were killed on Tuesday when members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) engaged troops in a gun duel.
This was confirmed via a statement issued on Wednesday by Director, Nigerian Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu who said that the incident took place at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.
He said members of the ESN attacked troops’ position at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday, leading to a gun duel.
“Troops deployed to checkmate activities of gunmen at Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State repelled ESN gun attack at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint on Tuesday.
“Sadly, during the firefight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to commence nationwide soil survey, fertility mapping
“Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals,’’ he stated.
Brig.-Gen. Nwachukwu assured the public of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to providing adequate security in collaboration with other security agencies.
“We also urge members of the public to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining law-abiding and by providing useful information on the fleeing gunmen,’’ he added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....