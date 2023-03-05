Politics
‘Establish your second position in election before fighting for presidency,’ Keyamo mocks Obi
The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyam, on Sunday, dismisses the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s chances of overturning the party (APC) victory in last weekend’s election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the exercise.
But Atiku and Obi had rejected the results announced by the commission, with each claiming at separate press conferences that the election was fraught with irregularities.
They vowed to change the outcome of the election in court.
READ ALSO: Keyamo tackles Obi for ‘playing the victim’ in Nigeria’s election
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the minister of state for labour and employment charged Obi to battle with the PDP in a bid to establish his position in second place.
He added that the former Anambra State governor would only earn the right to fight for the presidency with the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after establishing his position as the first runners up in the election.
Keyamo wrote: “Peter Obi & Labour Party cannot even come to court and ask to be declared winner straightaway.
“They have to first fight PDP in order to prove they came second before they can have the temerity to face @officialABAT. So, there is no room for cooperation b/w Labour & PDP in court.”
