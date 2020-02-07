Establishment of northern security outfit unnecessary – Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje, on Friday kicked against the establishment of the northern security outfit, Shege-Ka-Fasa by the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG).

Ganduje, who addressed the State House Correspondents in Abuja after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, dissociated the state government from the newly floated security network which was unveiled on Wednesday.

The governor said his government invested so much in security at various levels, added that it would be unnecessary to consider any other external arrangement.

Ganduje said: “Kano State being the most peaceful state in the federation, I have just explained how we managed to do that. Very soon we are going to have community security summit that is how the communities are going to assist security agencies.

“We are going to come out with a blueprint. Instead of recruiting people into the police force, we are going to build a strong synergy between the communities and the security agencies. The synergy will be from the ward level to local government level to state level to zonal level. It will work because it’s been working.

“So, there is no intention to recruit into security agencies in the state and moreover we have introduced ICT into the security operations in the state. And like I said earlier, we have built a command and control center where we can communicate with all the DPOs in the state.

“We can see them, speak with them through the cameras. CCTV has been installed in all black spots throughout the state, we have been monitoring and it is working. We have also installed most powerful vehicle tracker in the country, which operates even beyond Kano State. That is why Kano State is a trap where kidnappers can be arrested.

“Kano State as of today is the most peaceful state in the country. No armed robbery, no banditry, no tribal conflicts, no religious conflicts, even the few cases of kidnapping the kingpins are being arrested in Kano.

“You will recall that those who attacked the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State were arrested in Kano. Even the Magaji Darin Daura who was kidnapped for almost two months, the man behind it was arrested in Kano.”

