Estonian PM resigns over corruption allegations levelled against his party

The Prime Minister of Estonia, Juri Ratas is expected to tender his resignation letter over corruption allegations levelled against his Centre Party.

According to a local News wire BNS report, Ratas’ party was declared suspect on Tuesday in a criminal investigation over the financing of a property development project in Tallinn.

“While there definitely are other ways to go about it, only one of them seemed to be right,” Ratas, who denies any knowledge of the financing, told reporters, according to BNS.

Rata’s spokeswoman, Liisi Poll said that her principal is set to present his resignation to Estonia’s president on Wednesday, after which the president has the task of proposing the next leader of the government to parliament.

Further reports revealed that Rata who has been Prime Minister since late 2016, took the decision to resign after a party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the charges, which dragged into the early hours of Wednesday.

