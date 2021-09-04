Estranged wife accuses OAP, Nedu, of domestic violence

Popular Nigerian on-air personality (OAP) Chinedu Ani Emmanuel better known as Nedu has been accused of domestic violence by his estranged wife, Uzor Ohiri.

Uzor in a post via her Instagram story accused her husband of not catering for his kids.

She also accused him of battering her a few weeks after she had an operation while his mother watched.

Uzor further wondered why Wazobiafm, Lagos still allows the presenter to host marriage talks and shows even when he is one of the many men that beat their wives to stupor.

“Seems like a very good time to call all useless men out. I’m tired. Let’s take care of the girls, leave my son out of this.

“Do you remember when you beat me up while your mother held my new-born a few weeks after I had a cesarean operation?

“I still wonder how Wazobia Fm Lagos allows you to host a marriage show when you’re one out of the many men that beat their spouses to stupor,” she said.

Nedu and Uzor got married in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.

The estranged couple have three kids together.





