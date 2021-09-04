Entertainment
Estranged wife accuses OAP, Nedu, of domestic violence
Popular Nigerian on-air personality (OAP) Chinedu Ani Emmanuel better known as Nedu has been accused of domestic violence by his estranged wife, Uzor Ohiri.
Uzor in a post via her Instagram story accused her husband of not catering for his kids.
She also accused him of battering her a few weeks after she had an operation while his mother watched.
Uzor further wondered why Wazobiafm, Lagos still allows the presenter to host marriage talks and shows even when he is one of the many men that beat their wives to stupor.
READ ALSO: Tired of celebrity lifestyle, ex-BBNaija housemate, Kaisha, pleads for her old life back
“Seems like a very good time to call all useless men out. I’m tired. Let’s take care of the girls, leave my son out of this.
“Do you remember when you beat me up while your mother held my new-born a few weeks after I had a cesarean operation?
“I still wonder how Wazobia Fm Lagos allows you to host a marriage show when you’re one out of the many men that beat their spouses to stupor,” she said.
Nedu and Uzor got married in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.
The estranged couple have three kids together.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...