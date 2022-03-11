Etebo ‘excited’ to be back after five-month injury lay-off

Super Eagles and Watford of England midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has expressed his excitement after returning from a long injury layoff.

Etebo, who missed the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon last January due to the injury, has been away from the sport for five months.

He made a return to the games this week, playing as a substitute for just 17 minutes during Watford’s 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I’m excited to be back, I must say I’m overwhelmed,” he said on watfordfc.com.

“It’s been a long time, five months I’ve been out, so I need to make sure I do all the work well to make sure everything is back to normal.

“Even if I am back on the pitch we are still at the bottom of the table which is not a good result, so though I’m glad to be back I know there’s a lot of work for us to do.

“I’m not happy with the result, but what’s happened has happened and it’s for us to look forward to the next game.

“I feel sorry for the travelling fans, they came a long way, but sometimes these things happen in football and we have to do our best to respond.”

Etebo will likely be in the starting lineup for Watford when they take a trip to Southampton this weekend.

His return to action might also land him a place in Super Eagles’ 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs with Black Stars of Ghana later this month.

