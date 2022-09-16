Etebo joins Aris Thessaloniki of Greece

Super Eagles star, Oghenekaro Etebo has sealed a permanent transfer to Greek Super League club Aris Thessaloniki FC.

The midfielder made the move from English Championship side Stoke City to join the three-time Greek Super League champions.

Etebo had spent time on loan at Getafe, Galatasaray and Watford since joining Stoke City in 2018.

Read Also: Etebo ‘excited’ to be back after five-month injury lay-off

A long-term injury limited his appearance for Watford last season, tarnishing a bright start for the Nigeria international.

The 26-year-old was not registered by Stoke City for the 2022/23 season which prompted his decision to leave the club.

Etebo’s new side, Aris Thessaloniki are currently on sixth position in the Greek topflight.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now