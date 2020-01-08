Etebo joins Getafe on loan from Stoke City

Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has joined Spanish topflight club Getafe on a six-month loan deal from English Championship side, Stoke City.

The club in a statement revelead that the deal includes the possibility of making the move permanent at the end of the season.

Etebo had had irregular playing time at Stoke, where he opted for ahead of Getafe in 2018, but the recent move also serves well to the Spanish outfit as they needed a replacement for the retiring Markel Bergara.

“Following the agreement between Stoke City and Getafe CF, Oghenekaro Peter Etebo arrives on loan until the end of the season with a purchase option,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

”The new Azulon player passed the relevant examinations at the Cemtro clinic by Dr. Pedro Guillen.”

Etebo had had La Liga experience, featuring 14 times for Las Palmas in the 2017/18 season.

The 24-year-old will be presented to Getafe fans on Friday.

