 Eterna, Lasaco among top gainers as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from two consecutive losses | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Eterna, Lasaco among top gainers as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from two consecutive losses

Published

28 mins ago

on

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recovered from two days consecutive losses following the rise in its equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The market closed with the equity capitalization standing at N20.36 trillion, more than N20.251 trillion the bourse recorded on Wednesday.

The All Share Index (ASI) also increased by 0.54 percent to close trading at 38,914.84.

The ASI at the close of trading on Wednesday was 38,706.13.

During Thursday’s trading on the floor of the stock exchange, investors traded 1.46 billion shares worth N5.85 billion in 4,040 deals compared to 177.39 million shares in 4,103 deals worth N2.67 billion that exchanged hands the previous day.

Eterna led the five gainers chart after the company’s share price rose by 9.96 percent to end trading with N5.08 from N4.62kobo per share.

Lasaco share price rose by N0.1kobo to move from N1.2kobo to N1.3kobo per share.

Zenith Bank gained N1.5kobo during trading and increased its share price from N20.5kobo to N22 per share.

GTBank share price rose by N1.8kobo to end trading at N29.8kobo from N28 per share.

Dangote Sugar’s share price increased by 6.25 percent and moved from N16 to N17.1kobo per share at the end of trading.

READ ALSO: MTN Nigeria, Nestle, Eterna oil, Zenith Bank, Champion Brew make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ chart after recording a 9.09 percent decline in share price to drop from N0.55 kobo to N0.5kobo at the close of trading.

WAPIC’s share price plunged from N0.55kobo to N0.5kobo per share following a loss of 9.09 percent in its share price.

Associated Bus Company recorded 6.67 percent loss to end trading at N0.28kobo per share from N0.3kobo.

Sterling Bank’s share price declined from N1.57kobo to N1.47kobo per share after losing N0.1kobo in share price during trading.

Honeywell completed the list as its share price fell by 5.60 percent to end trading at N1.18kobo from N1.25kobo per share.

Unity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded one billion shares worth N700.69 million.

Multiverse shares were traded at a volume of 200.18 million and valued at N40.03 million.

GTBank was next with 122.17 million shares traded at a cost of N3.55 billion.

Zenith Bank reported 32.84 million shares worth N711.91 million, while First Bank recorded over 18.97 million traded shares at a value of N137.82 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports12 mins ago

Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Sports2 hours ago

Spurs suffer stunning Europa League exit as Zagreb overturn two-goal deficit

Tottenham Hotspur have been knocked out of the Europa League after squandering a 2-0 first-leg victory in their round-of-16 tie...
Sports2 hours ago

Arsenal into Europa League quarter-finals despite Olympiakos defeat

Premier League club, Arsenal have zoomed into the Europa League quarterfinals despite a second leg round-of-16 defeat to Olympiakos. The...
Latest5 hours ago

What Makes NetBet the Best Online Casino?

With the increased use of the internet, convenience is what people are hunting. Currently we attend online classes and participate...
Sports1 day ago

Chelsea, Bayern cruise into Champions League quarter-finals

Premier League club, Chelsea cruised past La Liga side Atletico Madrid with a 3-0 aggregate victory in their Champions League...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 hours ago

9 free tools you can use for academic writing

We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
Tech3 hours ago

How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?

PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Tech4 hours ago

Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy

PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Tech4 hours ago

Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...
Tech5 hours ago

What Is the fastest way to convert PDF to word?

When you finish your college years, you would think that you have enough edge on what your job will be,...
Latest9 hours ago

Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian Plentywaka. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Toronto accelerator Techstar accepts Nigerian...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.