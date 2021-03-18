Eterna, Lasaco among top gainers as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from two consecutive losses | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recovered from two days consecutive losses following the rise in its equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

The market closed with the equity capitalization standing at N20.36 trillion, more than N20.251 trillion the bourse recorded on Wednesday.

The All Share Index (ASI) also increased by 0.54 percent to close trading at 38,914.84.

The ASI at the close of trading on Wednesday was 38,706.13.

During Thursday’s trading on the floor of the stock exchange, investors traded 1.46 billion shares worth N5.85 billion in 4,040 deals compared to 177.39 million shares in 4,103 deals worth N2.67 billion that exchanged hands the previous day.

Eterna led the five gainers chart after the company’s share price rose by 9.96 percent to end trading with N5.08 from N4.62kobo per share.

Lasaco share price rose by N0.1kobo to move from N1.2kobo to N1.3kobo per share.

Zenith Bank gained N1.5kobo during trading and increased its share price from N20.5kobo to N22 per share.

GTBank share price rose by N1.8kobo to end trading at N29.8kobo from N28 per share.

Dangote Sugar’s share price increased by 6.25 percent and moved from N16 to N17.1kobo per share at the end of trading.

Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ chart after recording a 9.09 percent decline in share price to drop from N0.55 kobo to N0.5kobo at the close of trading.

WAPIC’s share price plunged from N0.55kobo to N0.5kobo per share following a loss of 9.09 percent in its share price.

Associated Bus Company recorded 6.67 percent loss to end trading at N0.28kobo per share from N0.3kobo.

Sterling Bank’s share price declined from N1.57kobo to N1.47kobo per share after losing N0.1kobo in share price during trading.

Honeywell completed the list as its share price fell by 5.60 percent to end trading at N1.18kobo from N1.25kobo per share.

Unity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded one billion shares worth N700.69 million.

Multiverse shares were traded at a volume of 200.18 million and valued at N40.03 million.

GTBank was next with 122.17 million shares traded at a cost of N3.55 billion.

Zenith Bank reported 32.84 million shares worth N711.91 million, while First Bank recorded over 18.97 million traded shares at a value of N137.82 million.

