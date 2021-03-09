Eterna, UBA among losers as Nigeria’s stock market bearish situation returns | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Eterna, UBA among losers as Nigeria’s stock market bearish situation returns
The second day of trading at the Nigerian stock market witnessed the return of the bearish situation following a dip in equity capitalisation on Tuesday.
The market capitalisation dropped from N20.61 trillion to N20.24 trillion on Tuesday.
The market turned red with the All Share Index (ASI) crashing by 1.80 percent to close the market at 38,686.85 ASI on Tuesday.
This was below the 39,396.57 ASI recorded on Monday.
Despite the bearish state of the stock market, the volume of shares traded by investors increased from 297.26 million on Monday to 545.91 million on Tuesday.
Investors took part in 5,307 deals on Tuesday compared to 4,655 deals pulled in the stock market 24 hours earlier as appetite for Nigerian stocks increased.
The value of the shares also increased from N3.15 billion to N9.58 billion at the end of trading.
Champion Breweries topped the gainers’ chart as the company’s share price increased by N0.18kobo to end trading at N2.02kobo per share from N1.84kobo.
Neimeth’s share price rose by N0.17kobo to move from N1.75kobo to N1.92kobo.
Cutix gained N0.16kobo during trading and increased its share price from N1.81kobo to N1.97kobo.
Dangote Sugar share price moved up by N1.37kobo to end trading at N18.25kobo from N16.9kobo.
Nascon gained N1 in share price to move from N13 to N14 per share at the end of trading.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market rebounds as Zenith Bank leads active trade
On top of the losers’ chart is Eterna which shed N0.57 kobo during trading and dropped its share price from N5.7 kobo to N5.13kobo.
UBA share price declined from N8 to N7.2kobo following a loss of N0.8kobo in its share price.
Caverton Helicopter’s share price plunged by N0.19kobo to end trading at N1.8kobo per share from N1.99kobo.
NNFM share price declined from N6.3kobo to N5.7kobo per share after losing N0.6kobo during trading.
Vanleer completed the list as its share price fell by N0.7kobo to end trading at N6.7kobo per share, having opened trade with N7.4kobo.
However, for traded shares, Zenith Bank was the most active stock on Tuesday as investors traded 123.27 million shares worth N887.62 million.
Notore shares were traded at a volume of 74.07 million and valued at N3.67 billion.
Mutual Benefit was next with 58.03 million shares traded at a cost of N23.18 million.
First Bank reported 48.93 million shares worth N352.08 million, while Access Bank recorded over 42.74 million traded shares at a value of N324.21 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election
Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Latest Tech News
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...