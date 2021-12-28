Connect with us

Business

Ethereum depreciates further, as investors lose 16.95% of investment

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ethereum fell 16.95 percent below it’s All-Time High (ATH) early Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency continued to struggle to top its last milestone amid low confidence among investors community.

Since ETH hit its peak period of $4,865.57, sell off has trailed the crypto, with profit-takers holding down the volatile growth of Ethereum among its digital currency peer.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum value depreciated by 0.75 percent to clock $4,040.38, but investors investment in ETH dipped by 16.95 percent when the current cost of a coin was pegged to the ATH.

This is due to the market reducing its offering price as excitement faded in the face of bearish run experienced by Ethereum, which had also traded for as low as $4,036.50 and as high as $4,127.60 within the last 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin, Ethereum rewards holders, halts December losses

According to Coindesk, Ethereum value had appreciated by 450.82 percent year-to-date, trading its lowest at $681.11 per coin in the past 52 Weeks, and highest at $4,865.57 during the same period.

As at the time of filing this report, ETH’s market capitalisation was estimated at $477.43 billion, keeping its second most valuable cryptocurrency as the year ran out.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

16 + ten =

Investigations

Investigations4 days ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations4 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...