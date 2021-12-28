Ethereum depreciates further, as investors lose 16.95% of investment

Ethereum fell 16.95 percent below it’s All-Time High (ATH) early Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency continued to struggle to top its last milestone amid low confidence among investors community.

Since ETH hit its peak period of $4,865.57, sell off has trailed the crypto, with profit-takers holding down the volatile growth of Ethereum among its digital currency peer.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum value depreciated by 0.75 percent to clock $4,040.38, but investors investment in ETH dipped by 16.95 percent when the current cost of a coin was pegged to the ATH.

This is due to the market reducing its offering price as excitement faded in the face of bearish run experienced by Ethereum, which had also traded for as low as $4,036.50 and as high as $4,127.60 within the last 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin, Ethereum rewards holders, halts December losses

According to Coindesk, Ethereum value had appreciated by 450.82 percent year-to-date, trading its lowest at $681.11 per coin in the past 52 Weeks, and highest at $4,865.57 during the same period.

As at the time of filing this report, ETH’s market capitalisation was estimated at $477.43 billion, keeping its second most valuable cryptocurrency as the year ran out.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now