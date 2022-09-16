Business
Ethiopia Airlines to invest in Nigeria Air, likely to own 49 percent stake
Ethiopian Airlines is to invest in Nigeria’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, after the Addis Ababa government-owned airline was chosen as the core investor and the technical partner.
The selection of Ethiopian Airlines was made ahead of the new operational launch date of June 2023. Recall that the flight operation was initially scheduled for April 2022.
The Nigerian government is taking steps to meet the commencement date after receiving the Air Transport Licence (ATL) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in June. The license is effective between June 3, 2022 till June 2, 2027.
Ripples Nigeria understands that Ethiopia Airlines’ selection as core investor hints on the company likely taking over the 49 percent stake in Nigeria Air, considering the Bureau of Public Enterprises explains that a core investor owns at least 51% of ownership in a government company.
Although the Federal Government had stated that 51 percent equity shares of Nigeria Air will be retained, as it is only willing to extend 49 percent to foreign investors.
Read also:Ethiopian Airlines acquires Africa’s first A350-1000 aircraft
According to a source quoted by This Day on Thursday, some pilots were sent to Addis Ababa to undergo training with Ethiopian Airlines. Also, the East Africa country reportedly received representatives of the Ministry of Aviation to complete the agreements.
“Yes, we have selected Ethiopian Airlines. We have agreed to work with the airline, and we are hoping to make the announcement soon.” The source said, adding that, “I heard the minister sent some pilots there some time ago for training.
“But it was ab-initio training. They are also preparing for the training of pilots on Boeing 737 NG aircraft. Ethiopian will provide the technical management.” the person with knowledge of the process added.
Revealing the reason for choosing Ethiopian Airlines, the source said the company has the necessary equipment needed for the operation of Nigeria Air, “Ethiopian Airlines has the equipment needed for the startup of the new national carrier, Nigeria Air.
“It has many Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft, which would be the equipment that would be deployed with the additional deployment of a few Boeing B737 NG aircraft. The airline is most prepared to support the Nigerian government to actualise its national carrier ambition.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...