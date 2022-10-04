Ethiopia changes visa rules for Nigerians

Ethiopia has changed its visa rules for Nigerians.

In a circular released by Ethiopian Airlines on Tuesday, the airline said Nigerians would no longer get visas on arrival in the Horn of Africa nation.

The airline said travellers are expected to obtain their visa at the Ethiopian Embassy in Abuja before traveling.

“Passengers transiting overnight in Addis Ababa are not affected by the ban. E.g. Passengers having a layover in Addis to travel the next morning to Zanzibar, Seychelles, Lusaka, Lilongwe, Harare, Cape Town etc are not affected by the ban and do not need a transit visa for their trips,” the notice read.

