ETHIOPIA: Death toll from unrest over killing of popular musician rises to 166

July 6, 2020
ETHIOPIA: Seven feared killed in protests over shooting of musician
The death toll arising from unrest over the killing of popular musician, Hachalu Hundessa in Ethiopia has risen to 166 according to local police.

Oromia deputy police commissioner Girma Gelam in a statement on Sunday said that 145 civilians and 11 security personnel died in Oromia region alone.

He also added that ten people have been killed in the capital Addis Ababa.

Mr Gelam said 1,084 people had been arrested, without providing further detail.

In his statement, the police official said the violent unrest had now “completely stopped”.

Hachalu, 34, was killed recently, sparking unrest that spread from Oromia where he was seen as a hero.

His songs focused on the rights of the country’s Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, and became anthems in a wave of protests that led to the downfall of the previous prime minister in 2018.

