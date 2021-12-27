Ethiopia first team to arrive Cameroon for AFCON 2021

The kickoff of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is drawing near, and Ethiopia have become the first team to arrive the host country Cameroon.

The TotalEnergies AFCON finals is set to kick off on 9 January and end 6 February, 2022.

The Ethiopian delegation touched down at the Nsimalen International Airport of Yaounde on Sunday 26 December – 13 days before the competition begins.

Upon arrival, players, technical staff and the national Federation executives underwent Covid-19 tests at the airport before moving to their team hotel.

Coach Wubetu Abate and his team rounded off with a training session at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 Stadium later on.

The Walias return to the competition for the first time since 2013. They have one AFCON title to their name, at home in 1962.

Ethiopia is in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and hosts Cameroon.

They will face Cape Verde on January 9 after the opening match between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

The Ethiopians will then come off against the hosts on matchday two before closing the group stages with an encoubter with Burkina Faso on 17 January.

A total of 24 teams will be gunning for the title in Cameroon, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria also looking to win their fourth continental title.

