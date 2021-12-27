Sports
Ethiopia first team to arrive Cameroon for AFCON 2021
The kickoff of the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is drawing near, and Ethiopia have become the first team to arrive the host country Cameroon.
The TotalEnergies AFCON finals is set to kick off on 9 January and end 6 February, 2022.
The Ethiopian delegation touched down at the Nsimalen International Airport of Yaounde on Sunday 26 December – 13 days before the competition begins.
Upon arrival, players, technical staff and the national Federation executives underwent Covid-19 tests at the airport before moving to their team hotel.
Coach Wubetu Abate and his team rounded off with a training session at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 Stadium later on.
Read Also: Shehu Sani reacts to Primate Ayodele’s prediction that Nigeria won’t win AFCON
The Walias return to the competition for the first time since 2013. They have one AFCON title to their name, at home in 1962.
Ethiopia is in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and hosts Cameroon.
They will face Cape Verde on January 9 after the opening match between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.
The Ethiopians will then come off against the hosts on matchday two before closing the group stages with an encoubter with Burkina Faso on 17 January.
A total of 24 teams will be gunning for the title in Cameroon, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria also looking to win their fourth continental title.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...