International
EU admits double standard in dealings regarding Palestine, Ukraine
The European Union has admitted its double standards while comparing its dealings with situations in Palestine and Ukraine.
This was disclosed on Tuesday by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, via a statement on Tuesday.
Borrell said, “We are very often criticised for double standards. But international politics is largely about applying double standards.
“We do not use the same criteria for all problems.”
The Ukraine situation, according to Borrell, directly impacts Europe.
Read also:EU eyes gas supply agreement with Nigeria after fallout with Russia
Furthermore, the EU envoy described Gaza, which lacks both electricity and access to clean water, as a “open-air prison,” adding that “the EU is not in charge of settling the Middle East crisis.”
Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, responded to Borrell’s comments on using double standards in international politics by saying, “This reveals the cynicism typical of a colonial mentality.”
He urged the international community to actively support the reform of the global governance structure in order to make it more equitable, supportive, and successful in addressing the issues and difficulties that mankind is currently facing.
