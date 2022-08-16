EU admits double standard in dealings regarding Palestine, Ukraine

The European Union has admitted its double standards while comparing its dealings with situations in Palestine and Ukraine.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, via a statement on Tuesday.

Borrell said, “We are very often criticised for double standards. But international politics is largely about applying double standards.

“We do not use the same criteria for all problems.”

The Ukraine situation, according to Borrell, directly impacts Europe.

Read also:EU eyes gas supply agreement with Nigeria after fallout with Russia

Furthermore, the EU envoy described Gaza, which lacks both electricity and access to clean water, as a “open-air prison,” adding that “the EU is not in charge of settling the Middle East crisis.”

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, responded to Borrell’s comments on using double standards in international politics by saying, “This reveals the cynicism typical of a colonial mentality.”

He urged the international community to actively support the reform of the global governance structure in order to make it more equitable, supportive, and successful in addressing the issues and difficulties that mankind is currently facing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now