EU approves use of remdesivir to treat covid-19

July 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The use of the drug known as remdesivir has been approved by the European Union to treat the deadly COVID-19 disease which has fast spread across the globe.

This was revealed on Friday by the EU Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides who informed that the drug will now be used to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

Stella said; “Today’s authorisation of a first medicine to treat COVID-19 is an important step forward in the fight against this virus.

“We are granting this authorisation less than a month after the application was submitted, showing clearly the EU’s determination to respond quickly whenever new treatments become available.”

The approval of the drug came after two major US studies showed that remdesivir can reduce the duration of hospital stay for COVID-19 patients.

The US has however effectively stockpiled almost the world’s entire supply of the antiviral medication.

