EU delays actions against Apple, Meta for violating Digital Markets Act

The European Union has delayed regulatory actions against Apple and Meta for violating the Digital Markets Act.

This followed High-level trade negotiations between EU officials and the United States government this week.

Concerns regarding political influence on regulators have been raised by this decision to postpone the enforcement actions against the organisations.

Apple’s regulations prohibiting developers from referring customers to payment methods other than the official App Store marketplace and Meta’s paid ad-free option are both examined by the probes.

Apple is being criticized for its actions regarding its software store policies, possible self-preferencing, and its handling of other iOS software stores and browser engines.

Concerns have been raised about Meta’s “pay or consent” data monitoring approach, in which users can choose to pay for ad-free versions of its services or consent to being tracked.

A European Commission spokesman said technical work had been completed on the cases, but no dates had been announced.

“We’re currently working on the adoption of final decisions in the short term,” the spokesman reportedly said.

