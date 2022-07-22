EU eyes gas supply agreement with Nigeria after fallout with Russia

The European Union has concluded plans to sign a gas supply agreement with Nigeria following a disagreement with Russia.

Moscow has aborted gas supply to the rest of Europe after the 27-member political and economic bloc condemned the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

The Deputy Director-General, Department for Energy, European Commission in Brussels, Matthew Baldwin, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Members of the EU team to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are expected to meet with top government officials and private sector players in Nigeria in the coming days.

READ ALSO: NNPC increases gas supply to power plants by 19%, remits N219bn to FAAC

Baldwin said the EU hoped to kick-start the partnership by the end of August, adding that it would create a long term partnership with Nigeria.

He said: “In summary, I am on a mission from Europe to try to deliver Liquefied Natural Gas today in the context of the NLNG partnership tomorrow with Nigeria.

“Europe is in a tight spot in relations to gas, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the instability in our gas market and the threat of cutting off supply altogether.

“So, we have launched the energy platform task force and the primary goal is to reach out to our reliable partners such as Nigeria to replace the gas from Russia with gas from reliable partners.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now