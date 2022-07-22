Business
EU eyes gas supply agreement with Nigeria after fallout with Russia
The European Union has concluded plans to sign a gas supply agreement with Nigeria following a disagreement with Russia.
Moscow has aborted gas supply to the rest of Europe after the 27-member political and economic bloc condemned the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.
The Deputy Director-General, Department for Energy, European Commission in Brussels, Matthew Baldwin, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.
Members of the EU team to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are expected to meet with top government officials and private sector players in Nigeria in the coming days.
READ ALSO: NNPC increases gas supply to power plants by 19%, remits N219bn to FAAC
Baldwin said the EU hoped to kick-start the partnership by the end of August, adding that it would create a long term partnership with Nigeria.
He said: “In summary, I am on a mission from Europe to try to deliver Liquefied Natural Gas today in the context of the NLNG partnership tomorrow with Nigeria.
“Europe is in a tight spot in relations to gas, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the instability in our gas market and the threat of cutting off supply altogether.
“So, we have launched the energy platform task force and the primary goal is to reach out to our reliable partners such as Nigeria to replace the gas from Russia with gas from reliable partners.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...