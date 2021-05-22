 EU invests €10m to combat human trafficking in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

EU invests €10m to combat human trafficking in Nigeria

Published

52 mins ago

on

The European Union (EU) has said it invested €10 million in Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (A-TIPSOM) Project in Nigeria.

According to the EU, the fund would aid in policies, protection, prosecution, and partnership between organisations in the ECOWAS region, against the trafficking of human beings.

Specifically, EU representative, Eleni Zetzelidou, disclosed this on Friday, at the pre-launch of the A-TIPSOM project by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP) in Nigeria.

Zetzelidou said, “We have done similar works in the past and have previous cooperation projects with other development partners, so launching this platform will build on existing work done in the past.”

Also, the Project Team Leader, FIIAPP Nigeria, Rafael Molina, stressed the need for all law enforcement agencies, especially those working at Nigeria’s borders, to work together to tackle smuggling in Nigeria.

Molina revealed that the Network of CSOs Against Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL-Nigeria), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), would work on the project.

Also, Project Consultant, A-TIPSON, Mrs Ugo Ogbude, said the project would assist in enhancing collaboration between NGOs in the ECOWAS region, to eliminate human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

“We hope for a better synergy amongst NGOS in the region, whereby we have our citizens in other ECOWAS countries, you cannot trace their homes, you do not know who to reach out to.

Read also: Human trafficking ring worth over $150bn —NAPTIP

“But with this platform, you can easily do that when victims of human trafficking are stranded in any other ECOWAS country. It is easier to reach out to that country, “she said.

She stressed the need for organisations that have the mandates of TIPSOM, to be allotted more funds, to be able to succeed in combatting the crime.

Meanwhile, National President, NACTAL-Nigeria, Abdulganiyu Abubakar, while commending the Nigerian government in the fight against TIPSOM, called for more funding and support to sustain and achieve the goal.

“We are happy that the EU is graciously supporting this, but what happens after the expiration of the lifecycle of the ATIPSOM project? “Sustainability is also another challenge that we also envisage,” he said.

Director-General, NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman, represented by Chibiyi Olusayo, Director, Research and Programme Department, stressed the need for more inter- agencies collaboration to end the crime of TIPPSOM.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Super Falcons Super Falcons
Sports10 mins ago

Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Sports25 mins ago

Injury crisis cost Liverpool the Premier League title this season —Klopp

Liverpool failed to successfully defend their English Premier League title this season due to injuries, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The...
FIFA, NFF FIFA, NFF
Sports15 hours ago

FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four

World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
Sports21 hours ago

With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season

Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Sports22 hours ago

Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter

Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...

Latest Tech News

Tech20 hours ago

Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Tech3 days ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech5 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech7 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...