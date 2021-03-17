EU lodges complaint against Nigeria’s dairy policy at WTO | Ripples Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has lodged a complaint at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against Nigeria’s dairy policy.

This was revealed by the Director-General, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during her visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Specifically, Okonjo-Iweala said the EU complained about Nigeria’s restrictions on milk and dairy products.

She said the WTO would investigate the complaint, however, she urged Nigerians to use WTO’s trade remedy initiative to protect local industries.

Read also: Nigerian govt, ECOWAS-EU in partnership to train 150 ex-militants from C/River

In his remarks, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the process of bringing milk and dairy producers together has been ongoing for six years, noting that milk and dairy producers were not maximising the opportunity.

He alleged that one of the dairy producers has been in the country for over 60 years and does not believe that it was appropriate to participate in backward integration, and preferred to import.

Join the conversation

Opinions