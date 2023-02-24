EU Mission decries violence in Nigeria ahead of 2023 elections

The European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria has condemned the recent cases of violence in the country.

The EU team’s statement followed the assassination of the Labour Party senatorial candidate in Enugu East, Oyibo Chukwu, by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.

The incident forced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reschedule the election in the district till March 11.

The EU EOM Chief Observer, Barry Andrews, who reacted to the incident in a statement on Friday, challenged all stakeholders in the country’s electoral process to engage in line with the Peace Accord and Electoral Act, 2022.

He urged security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

The statement read: “The EU EOM condemns the recent acts of severe and coordinated incidents of violence, in particular the recent assassination, and urges authorities to hold those responsible to account.

“The EU EOM urges all electoral stakeholders to engage in a manner that reflects the spirit of the Peace Accord signed on 22 February – on election day and in the days that follow as votes are counted and tabulated, and results are announced.

READ ALSO: Ex-Malawi President, Banda, leads 40-member election observer to Nigeria

“Furthermore, we urge security agencies to fulfill their responsibilities and ensure an enabling environment for peaceful elections.

The mission urged stakeholders to channel any concern on the election or its outcome through designated election tribunals and courts as provided for in the laws of Nigeria.

“The EU EOM will continue to observe the electoral process, including the transparency of the election administration, the impartiality of security agencies, and the independence of the judiciary.

“The EU Election Observation Mission has been deployed by the European Union upon an invitation from the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now