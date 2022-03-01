EU mobilizes special weapons in support of Ukraine as full-scale war looms

For the first ever, the European Union has declared its intention to deliver weapons to Ukraine in its ongoing face-off with Russia.

This move is the first time the bloc has financed military support for a country under attack, Euro News reports.

The EU President, President von der Leyen, who had earlier announced the plan in a statement on Sunday, said the union would strengthen its sanctions against Moscow and its Belarussian collaborators.

READ ALSO: Ukraine rallies Europe against Russia, applies for EU membership

The President of the European Commission, Von der Leyen, who corroborated the EU chief’s assertion, said plans had also been made to ban state-owned media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik from broadcasting in the EU.

She said: “As the war in Ukraine rages on, and Ukrainians fight bravely for their country, the European Union steps up once more its support for Ukraine and the sanctions against the aggressor – Putin’s Russia.

“For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack.

“This is a watershed moment.”

https://twitter.com/vonderleyen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1497972564634882048%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.euronews.com%2F2022%2F02%2F27%2Feu-to-buy-and-deliver-weapons-to-ukraine-the-first-time-the-bloc-has-financed-military-sup

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now