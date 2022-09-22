EU prepares fresh sanctions against Russia, pledges more military support to Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has announced fresh sanctions against Russia and increased its military support to Ukraine.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday, in response to the partial mobilization in Russia.

Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief made this call during a press briefing following the extraordinary meeting of EU top diplomats on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“We will continue and increase our military support, providing arms to Ukraine and we will study how to adopt new restrictive measures,” Borrell stated.

Borrell convened the reunion after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilization on Wednesday and Russian-backed authorities decided a day earlier to hold referendums in four Ukrainian regions to join Russia

He called Putin’s strategy of mobilizing “300,000 soldiers and this reference to nuclear weapons” an “irresponsible, and cynical attempt to undermine” the international peace and security “on an unprecedented scale.”

The EU Chief stated that Russia’s recent move will not change the EU’s determination “to stand by Ukraine and our comprehensive support to Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty as long as it takes.”

He affirmed that the European Union would continue to use the European Peace Facility to subsidise the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

Borrell stated that the EU officials “will analyse a fresh package of sanctions that will touch new sections of the Russian economy to complete the technological ones” and harm new people as well. However, he avoided providing any specifics.

