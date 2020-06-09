EU sends 52 metric tonnes of COVID-19 supplies to Nigeria

The European Union in a bid to support the COVID-19 response in Nigeria has transported 52 metric tonnes of medical equipment and vital health supplies to the country.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Head of European union Humanitarian Aid Operations office in Nigeria, Thomas Conan, who said that the supplies were to ease the exacerbating humanitarian needs posed by COVID-19, and decade long insecurity in the northeast of Nigeria.

Conan further said in the statement that the humanitarian response has been scaled up in reaction to the new challenges and “in line with the national COVID-19 Response Plan, through medical case management, setting up hand washing stations, quarantine shelters, and providing food assistance to people in need”.

He added that it was necessary to come together and provide “coordinated response to this pandemic and it is in this spirit that the EU and WFP are cooperating to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Nigeria, and other parts of the world, in these challenging times.

“The EU has provided assistance to Nigeria to cover the vital needs of the most vulnerable internally displaced people in the country,” Conan concluded.

