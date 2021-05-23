EU snubs Nigeria for Ghana as Covid-19 manufacturing centre in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
EU snubs Nigeria for Ghana as Covid-19 manufacturing centre in Africa
The European Commission has selected Ghana as a potential African manufacturing hub for Covid-19 vaccines.
This is according to a statement following a recent meeting in Belgium between Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo and and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.
Part of the statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, Ag. Director of Communications, Office of the President. reads, “Ghana and EU Commission, have accepted the initiatives already taken by the Government of President Akufo-Addo towards the domestic manufacturing of vaccines.”
‘The taskforce teams from the EU and Ghana will meet shortly to discuss modalities towards the realization of this initiative, which, in principle, could be supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB),” the statement said.
READ ALSO: Again, India sets record as COVID-19 cases cross 25m, deaths rise to 4,329 in one day
Ghana was the first country in the world to receive COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility and commenced its first phase of mass inoculation in early March.
According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has administered over 900,000 doses, and expects to inoculate 20 million people by the end of this year.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Akanbi, Bello emerge winners at National table tennis Championships
Rilwan Akanbi of Atinuke Table Tennis Club emerged as men’s singles champion at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF)...
Awaziem signs permanent deal with Boavista after completing loan stay
Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem has now signed a permanent deal with Portuguese club, Boavista after completing a loan stint....
Suarez stars as Atletico Madrid emerge 2020-21 La Liga champions
Luis Suarez has helped Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid in the final round of the La Liga season as they...
Lewandowski breaks 49-year goalscoring record in final minute of season
Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has broken a 49-year Bundesliga goalscoring record after scoring for his team on Saturday. The Poland...
Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along. Kobocourses...
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...