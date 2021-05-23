EU snubs Nigeria for Ghana as Covid-19 manufacturing centre in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

The European Commission has selected Ghana as a potential African manufacturing hub for Covid-19 vaccines.

This is according to a statement following a recent meeting in Belgium between Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo and and European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

Part of the statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin, Ag. Director of Communications, Office of the President. reads, “Ghana and EU Commission, have accepted the initiatives already taken by the Government of President Akufo-Addo towards the domestic manufacturing of vaccines.”

‘The taskforce teams from the EU and Ghana will meet shortly to discuss modalities towards the realization of this initiative, which, in principle, could be supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB),” the statement said.

Ghana was the first country in the world to receive COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX Facility and commenced its first phase of mass inoculation in early March.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has administered over 900,000 doses, and expects to inoculate 20 million people by the end of this year.

