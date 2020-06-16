EU tags killings in Nigeria intolerable, says 160 killed in last 19 days by terrorists, bandits

The European Union (EU) has decried the escalating insecurity situation in Nigeria, especially in the northern part of the country.

It said that no less than 160 people including 130 civilians had been killed in the North in the last 19 days between May 28 to June 16.

Attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements have escalated in recent times, especially in the North East and North West.

The EU said that the heinous acts of terrorism and violence being perpetrated by these criminals had become intolerable.

This was contained in a joint statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič on the latest attacks in Nigeria.

The statement which it posted on its website and shared on its official Twitter handle, @EUinNigeria on Tuesday morning read:

“Attacks, abductions and killings of civilians by armed groups in northern Nigeria have killed over 160 people including 130 civilians since 28 May.

Such heinous acts of terrorism and violence are intolerable. These attacks pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s security and to that of the wider region, including in the increasingly restive Northwest of the country.

“The ongoing conflict, growing food insecurity and COVID-19 pandemic significantly increase humanitarian needs in northeast Nigeria.

“International humanitarian law must be safeguarded and respected by all parties to the conflict, in Nigeria and elsewhere. Civilian and humanitarian personnel should not be targeted, and all parties should facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need.

“The EU stands by Nigeria and its people in this period of increased violence and instability.”

